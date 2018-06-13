Weezer Covers ‘Africa’ Live, Rivers Cuomo Reads Lyrics Off a Laptop

Never underestimate the power of the internet and a fan base with questionable taste. Last month, Weezer covered Toto’s “Africa” at the request of a fan who spammed each member for months on Twitter — and got many more fans to do the same — with the plea to make it rain on ’em. Now, humoring her once again, Weezer performed the cover on Kimmel last night with the help of Toto’s keyboardist Steve Porcaro. And ho boy, did they need the help, because Rivers Cuomo will oblige your silly karaoke suggestions, but he’s not about to memorize the words, too. Yes, that’s him shamelessly reading the lyrics off a laptop screen in front of his face. Laugh all you want, but Weezer’s laughing to the bank: In a plot twist that sums up how this year is going, “Africa” is now Weezer’s highest-charting single in nearly a decade, entering the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 89; their last song to break onto the chart was 2009’s “(If You’re Wondering If I Want You to) I Want You To,” even lower at No. 81. When it rains, it, uh, pours?