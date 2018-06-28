Will Chase to Star With Kelli O’Hara in Kiss Me Kate Next Spring

Photo: Getty Images

In what’s technically a Smash–13 Reasons Why crossover event, otherwise known as “exciting musical theater,” Will Chase will star with Kelli O’Hara in Kiss Me Kate next spring. Chase will play Fred Graham/Petruchio to the previously announced O’Hara’s Lilli Vanessi/Kate in the Roundabout production. The show will be directed by Scott Ellis and will start performances on Broadway at Studio 54 on February 14 and open on March 14. Chase performed Kiss Me Kate with O’Hara at a benefit concert back in 2016. He was previously on Broadway in Edwin Drood and High Fidelity, and on TV in Nashville (luckily his co-star is also familiar with country). He’ll also be in the upcoming Sharp Objects, though we remember him best for that Bruno Mars jukebox musical.