Will Ferrell Is Going to Eurovision for Netflix

Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Will Ferrell is coming to assert his Eurovision dominance, ABBA! Even if it’s just in a fictional setting, for about an hour and a half. Deadline is reporting that Ferrell is set to write and star in an original comedy film for Netflix called Eurovision, which will revolve around the beloved European singing competition that was birthed in 1956. The streaming service is keeping mum about the exact nature of the film — which Ferrell is writing with his frequent collaborator Andrew Steele — but it’s not too wild to imagine Ferrell portraying an eccentric performer trying to win the competition. Our money’s on Liechtenstein! There’s no release date yet either, sorry.