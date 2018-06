Photo: Beth Gwinn/Beth Gwinn

The award-winning fantasy and science-fiction writer Harlan Ellison died today at the age of 84. His wife, Susan, confirmed the news. Ellison edited the influential anthology Dangerous Visions in 1967, and over the course of his storied career had won multiple Nebula, Hugo, Edward, Writers Guild of America, and Edgar Allen Poe Awards — to name just some of his honors. His biography, A Lit Fuse: The Provocative Life of Harlan Ellison, an Exploration, was published last year.