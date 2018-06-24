XXXTentacion Fans Invited to Open Casket Memorial at Florida Panthers Stadium

Photo: Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Fans of Florida-born rapper XXXTentacion will get a chance to pay him their last respects this coming Wednesday, June 27 at a memorial for the slain musician. Born Jahseh Onfroy, XXXTentacion was shot and killed on Monday, June 18 at the age of 20. Suspect Dedrick Devonshay Williams has since been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the crime. The rapper’s memorial will take place at the stadium used by the NHL’s Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Florida from 12pm to 6pm.

According to People, the rapper’s attorney J. David Bogenschutz says the memorial will be open casket, a fact alluded to an announcement posted to XXXTentacion’s Instagram. “Fans come out and say your final goodbyes,” reads the post. “It will be your last chance to see him.”