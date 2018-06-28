XXXTentacion Fights His Own Dead Body in This Posthumous ‘SAD!’ Video

XXXTentacion’s team has released the posthumous video for the rapper’s hit song “SAD!,” which skyrocketed to No. 1 after his murder last week. (He became the first solo artist to get a posthumous No. 1 since Biggie.) In the video (which X wrote the script for) he is seen attending his own funeral, fighting his resurrected dead body, and “killing” his old self, according to the captions throughout. “You have done well at battling yourself,” it ends, showing handwritten notes in which he claims to be changing for the better. X was accused of domestic violence and was awaiting trial for those charges at the time of his death. The nature of the video has led some fans to once again believe his death was a stunt and the rapper may still be alive. However, on Wednesday, his public open-casket memorial service was held in Florida. One man has been arrested in connection with his murder; federal investigators are searching for two other suspects.