XXXTentacion Now Reportedly Holds The Single-Day Streaming Record on Spotify

Photo: xxxtentacion/Youtube

Two days after being shot to death during an alleged robbery, XXXTentacion has reportedly broken Spotify’s single-day streaming record with his song “SAD!”, according to Variety. The track racked up 10.4 million spins on Tuesday according to Spotifycharts.com, jumping Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do”, which had 10.1 million plays following its release last year. Spotify declined to provide a comment to Variety regarding numbers for “SAD!”, but a “source” has reportedly confirmed the information. That song and XXX’s “Moonlight” are also currently holding the top two spots on the streamer’s hugely influential RapCaviar playlist, which reads “Rest In Peace, XXXTENTACION” in the display banner. The rapper was still awaiting trial at the time his death for accusations of domestic violence.