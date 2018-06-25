Photo: Matias J. Ocner/TNS via Getty Images

A week after his death, XXXTentacion has landed his first chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100. The track “Sad!” had previously peaked at No. 7 back in March, but it just made the jump from 52 all the way up to No. 1. This is the first solo posthumous leap to the top spot since Notorious B.I.G.’s “Mo Money Mo Problems” ascended to that position in 1997. Last week, “Sad!” also broke the single-day streaming record on Spotify, bypassing Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” by reportedly racking up 10.4 million spins. At the time his death, XXXTentacion was awaiting trial for a host of charges relating to abuse.