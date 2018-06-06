No matter how powerful you are, you can’t make more land – you can only fight over what already exists. That simple and terrifying fact is what makes empires rise and fall, and it’s a theme that drives Paramount Network’s gritty new drama Yellowstone. In the series, we see rival factions fight for control of a picture-perfect piece of heaven on earth: a wide expanse near the famed national park and the burgeoning city of Bozeman, Montana. It’s beyond Instagram-worthy. It’s life changing.
All the characters in this riveting new series know that land takes on outsize significance when it’s the same ground your family walked before you and it’s the same ground they’ll walk after you’re gone. Or, in more cynical cases, when that land is seen as something to be exploited for profit. Below, meet the key players in this new series, including Kevin Costner as John Dutton. Then, tune in to Paramount Network on June 20 at 9 p.m. ET to see the lengths they’re willing to go – through strategy, politics, even violence – to make sure their legacies survive.
-
John Dutton
-
Beth Dutton
-
Jamie Dutton
-
Lee Dutton
-
Rip Wheeler
Family Above All
John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, is the patriarch of a ranching family and owner of the largest ranch in the U.S. Dutton’s Yellowstone Ranch borders the national park of the same name, a Native American reservation called Broken Rock, and Bozeman, where real estate developments threaten his ranch land. John Dutton is determined to preserve the land and the way of life that has sustained his family for generations, and by any means necessary.
While Dutton is fighting to defend his land, he’s also struggling to unite his four children after the death of their mother. Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), the volatile daughter with a self-destructive streak, is a cutthroat player at one of Montana’s most powerful banks, and she doesn’t flinch at the prospect of a hostile takeover to keep the state’s energy companies in line. Jaime Dutton (Wes Bentley), a.k.a. “the responsible one” uses his attorney credentials to fend off legal threats to the ranch despite his subtle resentment for feeling overlooked compared to his siblings. Lee Dutton (Dave Annable), never left the family ranch or business, content to follow in his father’s footsteps. Kayce Dutton, the fiercely independent fourth child, is torn between past and present family ties, having moved from the ranch to the Broken Rock Reservation. And finally, though not a member of the Dutton clan, ferociously loyal hired hand Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) oversees the ranch and has a soft spot for Beth.
-
Chief Rainwater
-
Monica Dutton
-
Kayce Dutton
-
Felix Long
Tradition Made New
Disregarded treaties, brutal racism, a systemic attempt to destroy their culture: Native Americans have faced generations of cruelty. As the newest chief of the Broken Rock Reservation, Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) is looking to empower his people by reclaiming their land and legacies. He might not have been raised on the reservation, but that’s not going to stop him from fighting for the rights of its residents – with nerves of steel, and if need be, force.
In his role as chief, Rainwater is focused on opening a new casino, as well as keeping John Dutton’s ambitions in check. Complicating matters, Broken Rock resident Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), fell in love with and married Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), who’s living with her on the reservation as they raise their young son. An ex-Navy SEAL who tames wild horses, Kayce finds himself at the center of a simmering feud between Yellowstone Ranch and Broken Rock. Monica’s always been loyal to her own, but with tensions boiling over, she’ll have to question what “her own” means.
-
Dan Jenkins
A Richer Future
Where some see the gorgeous Montana landscape, Paradise Valley real estate developer Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) sees dollar signs. In Montana, a notoriously vast but sparsely populated state, Jenkins sees unlimited potential for residential and commercial development, and most of all, profit.
When Jenkins brings in would-be buyers for his shiny new development, complete with breathtaking views of Yellowstone Ranch and Broken Rock land, he sees the promise of an unstoppable empire. And he won’t let anyone mess with that, even if he has to challenge John Dutton head-on. As Jenkins tries to transition from “outsider” to “influential local” as quickly as possible, he’s making his share of shady connections. But in a place with this much heritage, where land is sacred, Jenkins is treading on dangerous ground.
Watch the Trailer
Check out the trailer for Yellowstone below, and don’t forget to watch on Paramount Network starting June 20 at 9 p.m. ET.
This is paid content produced for an advertiser by New York Brand Studio. The editorial staff of Vulture did not play a role in its creation.