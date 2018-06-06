Family Above All John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, is the patriarch of a ranching family and owner of the largest ranch in the U.S. Dutton’s Yellowstone Ranch borders the national park of the same name, a Native American reservation called Broken Rock, and Bozeman, where real estate developments threaten his ranch land. John Dutton is determined to preserve the land and the way of life that has sustained his family for generations, and by any means necessary. While Dutton is fighting to defend his land, he’s also struggling to unite his four children after the death of their mother. Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), the volatile daughter with a self-destructive streak, is a cutthroat player at one of Montana’s most powerful banks, and she doesn’t flinch at the prospect of a hostile takeover to keep the state’s energy companies in line. Jaime Dutton (Wes Bentley), a.k.a. “the responsible one” uses his attorney credentials to fend off legal threats to the ranch despite his subtle resentment for feeling overlooked compared to his siblings. Lee Dutton (Dave Annable), never left the family ranch or business, content to follow in his father’s footsteps. Kayce Dutton, the fiercely independent fourth child, is torn between past and present family ties, having moved from the ranch to the Broken Rock Reservation. And finally, though not a member of the Dutton clan, ferociously loyal hired hand Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) oversees the ranch and has a soft spot for Beth.

