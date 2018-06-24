Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Like some kind of shady psychological study designed by the CIA in the ‘50s to induce weirdness in the civilian population, you can, if you have the will and constitution for it, stream every single Weird Al performance from his recent “Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity” tour, per his tweeted announcement on Sunday. You will have to get a Stitcher Premium account to hear all 77 tour dates, but the fact you are even considering listening to 77 Weird Al concerts in a row suggests you should just let yourself be happy and enjoy your one precious, extremely Weird Al-filled life.