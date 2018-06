Latest News from Vulture

The Office Stars Pay Tribute to Late Hank the Security Guard Actor Hugh Dane

“He was one of the greats,” Rainn Wilson tweeted of Dane, who also appeared on sitcoms like Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Friends and The Carmichael Show.

10:29 p.m.

The Fosters Recap: Somebody’s Getting Married

Eliza and Brandon’s wedding is here.

10:06 p.m.

Younger to Get a Little Older With Newly-Announced Sixth Season

The news was announced at the show’s season five premiere party tonight in Brooklyn.

10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Geopolitics and the Pick-and-Roll, in The Great Leap

A basketball story that runs through Tiananmen Square.

9:24 p.m.

J. Prince Says Drake Recorded Pusha T Diss Track, But It Was Too ‘Overwhelming’

The head of Rap-A-Lot Records discussed his decision to step in and ask Drake not to release his response, which he felt could end Kanye’s career.

6:14 p.m.

Noah Hawley’s Doctor Doom Movie Is Written, But Don’t Expect to See It Soon

The possible Disney/Fox merger and a different Hawley movie are getting in the way.

6:04 p.m.

Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo Will Star in John Ridley’s Next Movie

Plus Orlando Bloom and Freida Pinto.

5:25 p.m.

13 Reasons Why Recap: Kids These Days

The student body at Liberty is starting to fall apart.

4:46 p.m.

Arrested Development Recap: Don’t Tell Michael

The men of the Bluth family find themselves in denial.

4:33 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap: Ghost Protocol

Turns out you’re never too old to get ghosted.

4:25 p.m.

Which TV Couple Said It: Philip and Elizabeth or Philip and Elizabeth?

The Crown or The Americans?

3:15 p.m.

Every Episode of Arrested Development, Ranked

What’s the greatest episode of Arrested Development ever?

3:10 p.m.

The Best TV Shows of 2018 (So Far)

Atlanta, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Killing Eve, and more.

3:07 p.m.

8 New Books You Should Read This June

Rachel Cusk, Tommy Orange, and more.

2:55 p.m.

Sara Gilbert on Roseanne Cancellation: ‘I Do Stand Behind the Decision’

“A lot of people have been hurt by this. I will say I’m proud of the show we made.”

2:47 p.m.

What James Wood the Critic Would Make of James Wood the Novelist

The question is just as interesting posed the opposite way.

2:30 p.m.

Dietland Is a Darkly Comic Satire With a Feminist Message

The AMC series is a refreshingly odd indictment of the fashion industry, abusive men, and … well, a bunch of other things.

2:17 p.m.

How Do We Interpret Future World After James Franco’s Misconduct Allegations?

Certain plot threads — and how they relate to the ongoing real-life situation involving Franco’s treatment of women — are stomach-churning.

2:03 p.m.

How David Cross’s Jokes — and Approach — Changed After 9/11

What the comic’s “squagels” bit reveals about comedy during times of political tension.

2:01 p.m.

How The Truman Show Predicted the Future

Two decades since Jim Carrey’s dramatic turn, The Truman Show continues to act as a digital-age Nostradamus.