Zendaya Will Play the Drug-Addled Teen Lead in HBO’s Euphoria

Zendaya is getting her shot at prestige TV in a new, gritty drama. HBO announced today that the Disney alum and Greatest Showman star has been cast as Rue, the drug-addicted teenage lead of Euphoria, which one HBO exec described to THR as “Kids meets Trainspotting” — a truly harrowing combination! The show has only been given a pilot order so far, and it is an adaptation of an Israeli series of the same name. It’s cheerily being billed as a story about “drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship,” and in addition to Zendaya it will feature Maude Apatow, Storm Reid, Brian “Astro” Bradley, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney.