Zoey Deutch has confirmed something that you almost definitely have been suspecting for a long time: James Franco is not a good kisser! When a Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen viewer asked how Deutch, who starred opposite Franco in Why Him, would describe the actor’s kissing style, Deutch replied “Meh.” Andy prodded her for more gossip, and Deutch described Franco’s kissing as “very not memorable,” reporting that Franco had bad breath. Why would she say something so controversial yet so brave? Because she’s locking lips with Glen Powell now, honey!