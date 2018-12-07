Here Are the 2018 Emmy Nominations

Today, the Television Academy announced the nominations for 70th annual Emmy Awards, and every TV show that wasn’t nominated was immediately cancelled, because that’s just how things go. Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold announced the list of shows up for awards this TV season. The Emmy Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC on Monday, September 17, with SNL’s Colin Jost and Michael Che serving as co-hosts. See the list of nominees below.
Outstanding Drama Series
Game of Thrones
The Handmaids Tale
This is Us
Westworld
The Americans
The Crown
Stranger Things
Outstanding Comedy
Atlanta
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Black-ish
Silicon Valley
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Glow
Barry
Outstanding Comedy Actress
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Outstanding Comedy Actor
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Outstanding Drama Actress
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
Outstanding Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown (This is Us)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Ed Harris (Westworld)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us)
Outstanding Children’s Program
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Alexa & Katie
Fuller House
Star Wars Rebels
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
Outstanding Choreography
Mandy Moore, So You Think You Can Dance
Christopher Scott, So You Think You Can Dance
Travis Wall, So You Think You Can Dance
Al Blackstone, So You Think You Can Dance
Chloe Arnold, The Late Late Show with James Corden
Outstanding Cinematography in a Limited Series or Movie
Kramer Morgenthau, ASC Fahrenheit 451
Mathias Herndl, Genius: Picasso “Chapter One”
Godless
The Alienist
Twin Peaks
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Atlanta “Barbershop”
Atlanta “Alligator Man”
Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”
Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going”
Silicon Valley “Fifty-One Percent”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Saturday Night Live
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Commercial
Alexa Loses Her Voice - Amazon
Earth: Shot On iPhone - iPhone
In Real Life - Monica Lewinsky - Anti-Bullying
It’s a Tide Ad - Tide
The Talk - P&G - My Black Is Beautiful
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Atlanta “FUBU”
Atlanta “Teddy Perkins”
Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”
Glow “Pilot”
Silicon Valley “Initial Coin Offering”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee “Episode 2061”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver “Episode 421”
Portlandia “Riot Spray”
Saturday Night Live “Host: Donald Glover”
The Late Late Show With James Corden “Episode 0416”
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “Episode 438”
Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series
Game of Thrones “Beyond The Wall”
Game of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”
Ozark “The Toll”
Ozark “Tonight We Improvise”
Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
The Crown “Paterfamilias”
The Handmaid’s Tale “After”
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Godless
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Paterno
Patrick Melrose
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”
The Looming Tower “9/11”
Twin Peaks
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake
The Oscars
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
American Masters
Blue Planet II
The Defiant Ones
The Fourth Estate
Wild Wild Country
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series
Dancing With The Stars “Finale”
Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn: Billy Joel and Tracy Morgan”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver “Episode 421”
Saturday Night Live “Host: Donald Glover”
The Big Bang Theory “The Bow Tie Asymmetry”
The Voice “Live Finale, Part 2”
Outstanding Television Movie
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-hour) And Animation
Atlanta “Teddy Perkins”
Ballers “Bull Rush”
Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast, and Keep Going”
Star Wars Rebels “A World Between Worlds”
Vice Principals “The Union of the Wizard and the Warrior”
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within An Unscripted Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race “Season 10 RuVeal”
The Oscars “All Access”
Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen
Outstanding Music Supervision
Atlanta “Alligator Man”
Stranger Things “Trick Or Treat, Freak”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”
This Is Us “That’ll Be The Day”
Westworld “Akane No Mai”