Here Are the 2018 Emmy Nominations

Photo: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Today, the Television Academy announced the nominations for 70th annual Emmy Awards, and every TV show that wasn’t nominated was immediately cancelled, because that’s just how things go. Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold announced the list of shows up for awards this TV season. The Emmy Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC on Monday, September 17, with SNL’s Colin Jost and Michael Che serving as co-hosts. See the list of nominees below.

Outstanding Drama Series

Game of Thrones

The Handmaids Tale

This is Us

Westworld

The Americans

The Crown

Stranger Things

Outstanding Comedy

Atlanta

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Black-ish

Silicon Valley

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Glow

Barry

Outstanding Comedy Actress

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Outstanding Comedy Actor

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Outstanding Drama Actress

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Outstanding Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown (This is Us)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us)

Outstanding Children’s Program

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Alexa & Katie

Fuller House

Star Wars Rebels

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special

Outstanding Choreography

Mandy Moore, So You Think You Can Dance

Christopher Scott, So You Think You Can Dance

Travis Wall, So You Think You Can Dance

Al Blackstone, So You Think You Can Dance

Chloe Arnold, The Late Late Show with James Corden

Outstanding Cinematography in a Limited Series or Movie

Kramer Morgenthau, ASC Fahrenheit 451

Mathias Herndl, Genius: Picasso “Chapter One”

Godless

The Alienist

Twin Peaks

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Atlanta “Barbershop”

Atlanta “Alligator Man”

Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going”

Silicon Valley “Fifty-One Percent”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Saturday Night Live

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Commercial

Alexa Loses Her Voice - Amazon

Earth: Shot On iPhone - iPhone

In Real Life - Monica Lewinsky - Anti-Bullying

It’s a Tide Ad - Tide

The Talk - P&G - My Black Is Beautiful

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Atlanta “FUBU”

Atlanta “Teddy Perkins”

Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

Glow “Pilot”

Silicon Valley “Initial Coin Offering”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee “Episode 2061”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver “Episode 421”

Portlandia “Riot Spray”

Saturday Night Live “Host: Donald Glover”

The Late Late Show With James Corden “Episode 0416”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “Episode 438”

Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series

Game of Thrones “Beyond The Wall”

Game of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”

Ozark “The Toll”

Ozark “Tonight We Improvise”

Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

The Crown “Paterfamilias”

The Handmaid’s Tale “After”

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Godless

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Paterno

Patrick Melrose

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”

The Looming Tower “9/11”

Twin Peaks

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake

The Oscars

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

American Masters

Blue Planet II

The Defiant Ones

The Fourth Estate

Wild Wild Country

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

Dancing With The Stars “Finale”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn: Billy Joel and Tracy Morgan”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver “Episode 421”

Saturday Night Live “Host: Donald Glover”

The Big Bang Theory “The Bow Tie Asymmetry”

The Voice “Live Finale, Part 2”

Outstanding Television Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-hour) And Animation

Atlanta “Teddy Perkins”

Ballers “Bull Rush”

Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast, and Keep Going”

Star Wars Rebels “A World Between Worlds”

Vice Principals “The Union of the Wizard and the Warrior”

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within An Unscripted Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race “Season 10 RuVeal”

The Oscars “All Access”

Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen

Outstanding Music Supervision

Atlanta “Alligator Man”

Stranger Things “Trick Or Treat, Freak”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”

This Is Us “That’ll Be The Day”

Westworld “Akane No Mai”