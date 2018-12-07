Here Are the 2018 Emmy Nominations

Today, the Television Academy announced the nominations for 70th annual Emmy Awards. Game of Thrones, Saturday Night Live, and Westworld led the total number of nominations per show with 22, 21, and 21 apiece, while Netflix overtook perennial leader HBO in the total tally with 112 nominations to HBO’s 108.
On the history-making side, Sandra Oh became the first Asian woman to be nominated as a Outstanding Actress in a Drama, though her series Killing Eve missed out on a nomination for Outstanding Drama and only received recognition elsewhere for writing. NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, meanwhile, earned a total of 13 nominations, the most of any live musical, and positioned the producing trio of John Legend, Tim Rice, and Andrew Lloyd Webber to all EGOT if it wins Outstanding Variety Special (Legend could also win an acting award).
Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold announced the list of shows up for awards this TV season. The Emmy Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC on Monday, September 17, with SNL’s Colin Jost and Michael Che serving as co-hosts. See the list of nominees below.
Outstanding Drama Series
Game of Thrones
The Handmaids Tale
This Is Us
Westworld
The Americans
The Crown
Stranger Things
Outstanding Comedy
Atlanta
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Black-ish
Silicon Valley
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Barry
Outstanding Limited Series
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Television Movie
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Outstanding Comedy Actress
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Outstanding Comedy Actor
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Outstanding Drama Actress
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
Outstanding Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Ed Harris (Westworld)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)
John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)
Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)
Jesse Plemons (USS Callister (Black Mirror))
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)
Edie Falco (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)
Jessica Biel (The Sinner)
Regina King (Seven Seconds)
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Michelle Dockery (Godless)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)
Louis Anderson (Baskets)
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Lvie)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Matt Smith (The Crown)
Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy
Katt Williams (Atlanta)
Bryan Cranston (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Donald Glover (Saturday Night Live)
Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live)
Sterling K. Brown (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy
Wanda Sykes (Black-ish)
Tina Fey (Saturday Night Live)
Tiffany Haddish (Saturday Night Live)
Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Molly Shannon (Will & Grace)
Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama
F. Murray Abraham (Homeland)
Cameron Britton (Mindhunter)
Matthew Goode (The Crown)
Gerald McRaney (This Is Us)
Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama
Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones)
Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)
Viola Davis (Scandal)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)
Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Edgar Ramírez (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)⁾
Finn Wittrock (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Michael Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower)
John Leguizamo (Waco)
Jeff Daniels (Godless)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult)
Letitia Wright (Black Museum (Black Mirror)
Merritt Wever (Godless)
Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert)
Penélope Cruz (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Judith Light (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Diarra Kilpatrick (American Koko)
Megan Amram (An Emmy For Megan)
Christina Pickles (Break A Hip)
Lee Garlington (Broken)
Naomi Grossman (Ctrl Alt Delete)
Kelli O’Hara (The Accidental Wolf)
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama
DeStorm Power (Caught The Series)
James Corden (James Corden’s Next James Corden)
Melvin Jackson Jr.(This Eddie Murphy Role Is Mine, Not Yours)
Alexis Denisof (I Love Bekka & Lucy)
Miles Tagtmeyer (Broken)
Outstanding Animated Series
Baymax Returns (Big Hero 6: The Series)
Bob’s Burgers “V For Valentine-detta)
Rick and Morty “Pickle Rick”
South Park “Put It Down”
The Simpsons “Gone Boy”
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Adventure Time “Ring of Fire”
Robot Chicken “Freshly Baked: The Robot Chicken Santa Claus Pot Cookie Freakout Special: Special Edition”
Steven Universe “Jungle Moon”
Teen Titans Go! “The Self-Indulgent 200th Episode Spectacular! Pt. 1 and Pt. 2”
We Bare Bears “Hurricane Hal”
Outstanding Children’s Program
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Alexa & Katie
Fuller House
Star Wars Rebels
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
Outstanding Choreography
Mandy Moore, So You Think You Can Dance
Christopher Scott, So You Think You Can Dance
Travis Wall, So You Think You Can Dance
Al Blackstone, So You Think You Can Dance
Chloe Arnold, The Late Late Show with James Corden
Outstanding Cinematography in a Limited Series or Movie
Kramer Morgenthau, ASC Fahrenheit 451
Mathias Herndl, Genius: Picasso “Chapter One”
Steven Meizler, Godless “An Incident At Creede”
PJ Dillon, ISC, The Alienist “The Boy On The Bridge”
Twin Peaks
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Game of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”
Killing Eve “Nice Face”
Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
The Americans “Start”
The Crown “Mystery Man”
The Handmaid’s Tale “June”
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Atlanta “Barbershop”
Atlanta “Alligator Man”
Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”
Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going”
Silicon Valley “Fifty-One Percent”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Saturday Night Live
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Intervention
Naked And Afraid
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Who Do You Think You Are?
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host For a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America Wit W. Kamau Bell)
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)
RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (Project Runway)
Jane Lynch (Hollywood Game Night)
Outstanding Narrator
Liev Schreiber (as Narrator, 24/7)
Sir David Attenborough (as Narrator, Blue Planet II)
Carl Reiner (as Narrator, If You’re Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast)
Morgan Freeman (as Narrator, March Of The Penguins 2: The Next Step)
Charles Dance (as Narrator, Savage Kingdom)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards
60th Annual Grammy Awards
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Conert
Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs
The Oscars
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction
With David Letterman
StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson
Vice
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown “Southern Italy”
Icarus
Jane
Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like
The Defiant Ones “Episode 1”
The Vietnam War “Episode 8: The History Of The World (April 1969-May 1970)”
Outstanding Period Costumes
Genius: Picasso “Chapter One”
Outlander “Freedom and Whisky”
The Alienist “A Fruitful Partnership”
The Crown “Dear Mrs. Kennedy”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “The Disappointment Of The Dionne Quintuplets”
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta “Teddy Perkins”
Barry “Chapter Eight: Know Your Truth”
GLOW “Pilot”
Insecure “Hella LA”
Mozart In The Jungle “Ichi Go Ichi E”
The End Of The F***ing World “Episode 3”
Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program
13 Reasons Why “Talk To The Reasons”
Mr. Robot “Ecoin”
Rick And Morty “Virtual Rick-ality”
Silicon Valley “Interactive World: Not Hotdog, VR & Twitter-Powered Drones”
Westworld “Chaos Takes Control Interactive Experience”
Outstanding Commercial
Alexa Loses Her Voice - Amazon
Earth: Shot On iPhone - iPhone
In Real Life - Monica Lewinsky - Anti-Bullying
It’s a Tide Ad -
TideThe Talk - P&G - My Black Is Beautiful
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Atlanta “FUBU”
Atlanta “Teddy Perkins”
Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”
Glow “Pilot”
Silicon Valley “Initial Coin Offering”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee “Episode 2061”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver “Episode 421”
Portlandia “Riot Spray”
Saturday Night Live “Host: Donald Glover”
The Late Late Show With James Corden “Episode 0416”
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “Episode 438”
Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series
Game of Thrones “Beyond The Wall”
Game of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”
Ozark “The Toll”
Ozark “Tonight We Improvise”
Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
The Crown “Paterfamilias”
The Handmaid’s Tale “After”
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Godless
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Paterno
Patrick Melrose
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”
The Looming Tower “9/11”
Twin Peaks
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake
The Oscars
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Icarus
Jane
The Vietnam War
The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling
Wild Wild Country
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
Icarus
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton
Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like
Spielberg
The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
American Masters
Blue Planet II
The Defiant Ones
The Fourth Estate
Wild Wild Country
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series
Dancing With The Stars “Finale”
Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn: Billy Joel and Tracy Morgan”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver “Episode 421”
Saturday Night Live “Host: Donald Glover”
The Big Bang Theory “The Bow Tie Asymmetry”
The Voice “Live Finale, Part 2”
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-hour) And Animation
Atlanta “Teddy Perkins”
Ballers “Bull Rush”
Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast, and Keep Going”
Star Wars Rebels “A World Between Worlds”
Vice Principals “The Union of the Wizard and the Warrior”
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going”
Family Guy “Three Directors”
Modern Family “Lake Life”
Mozart In The Jungle “Domo Arigato”
Silicon Valley “Fifty-One Percent”
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Game of Thrones “The Spoils of War”
Homeland “All In”
Star Trek: Discovery “What’s Past Is Prologue”
Stranger Things “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer”
Westworld “Akane No Mai”
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Game Of Thrones “Beyond The Wall”
Mr. Robot “eps3.4_runtime-error.r00”
Stranger Things “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer”
The Handmaid’s Tale “June”
Westworld “Akane No Mai”
Outstanding Visual Effects In A Supporting Role
Gotham “That’s Entertainment”
Mr. Robot “eps3.4_runtime-error.r00”
The Alienist “The Boy On The Bridge”
The Crown “Misadventure”
The Handmaid’s Tale “June”
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Cobra Kai
GLOW
Saturday Night Live
Shameless
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie
Blindspot
Game Of Thrones
Marvel’s The Punisher
The Blacklist
Westworld
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within An Unscripted Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race “Season 10 RuVeal”
The Oscars “All Access”
Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen
Outstanding Music Direction
Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live At The Apollo
Elton John: I’m Still Standing - A Grammy Salute
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake
The Oscars
Tony Bennett: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song
Outstanding Music Supervision
Atlanta “Alligator Man”
Stranger Things “Trick Or Treat, Freak”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”
This Is Us “That’ll Be The Day”
Westworld “Akane No Mai”
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Alias Grace “Part One”
Crazy Diamond (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams)
Godless “Homecoming”
March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step
The Commuter (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams)
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Game of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”
Marvel’s Jessica Jones “AKA Playland”
Once Upon A Time “Leaving Storybrooke”
SEAL Team “Pattern Of Life”
Star Wars Rebels “Family Reunion - And Farewell”
Westworld “Akane No Mai”
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
A Christmas Story Live! Song Title:”In the Market For a Miracle”
Big Mouth “Totally Gay”
If You’re Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast “Just Getting Started”
Saturday Night Live “Come Back Barack”
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life “The Buddy Song”
The Good Fight “High Crimes And Misdemeanors”
Outstanding Original Interactive Program
Back To The Moon (Google Spotlight Stories App)
Blade Runner 2049: Memory Lab (Oculus)
Coco VR (Oculus)
NASA JPL: Cassini’s Grand Finale (YouTube)
Spider-Man Homecoming VR Experience (PlayStation VR App)
Outstanding Interactive Program
The Late Late Show With James Corden
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
yepnk History “Heroines”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver “Border Patrol (segment)”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver “Wax President Harding (segment)”
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “Alone”
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “House By The Lake”
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “Manhunt”
Twin Peaks “Part 8”
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Program
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown “Seattle”
Blue Planet II “Coral Reefs”
Jane
The Defiant Ones “Episode 1”
The Vietnam War “Episode 6: Things Fall Apart (January 1968-July 1968)
Wild Wild Country “Part 1”
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series or Movie
Fahrenheit 451
Genius Picasso “Chapter One”
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”
Twin Peaks “Part 8”
Waco “Operation Showtime”
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
Blue Planet II “The Deep”
Blue Planet II “One Ocean”
Chef’s Table “Corrado Assenza”
Jane
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown “Lagos”
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Altered Carbon “Out Of The Past”
Game Of Thrones “Beyond the Wall”
Lost In Space “Danger, Will Robinson”
Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
Westworld “The Passenger”
Outstanding Picture Editing For a Nonfiction Program
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown “Lagos”
Jane
The Defiant Ones “Episode 3”
The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling
Wild Wild Country “Part 3”
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
American Horror Story Cult
Ozark “My Dripping Sleep”
The Handmaid’s Tale “June”
The Handmaid’s Tale “Seeds, First Blood, After”
Twin Peaks
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Program (One Hour Or More)
Game of Thrones “Dragonstone”
The Alienist “The Boy On The Bridge”
The Crown “Beryl”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Ya Shivu v Bolshom Dome Na Kholme”
Westworld “Akane No Mai”
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Film making
What Haunts Us
Jane
City of Ghosts
Strong Island
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single Or Multicamera)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown “Lagos”
Jane
The Defiant Ones “Episode 1”
The Vietnam War “Episode 6: Things Fall Apart (January 1968 - July 1968)
Wild Wild Country “Part 1”
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
Godless
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Patrick Melrose
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
The Looming Tower
Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming
Dancing With The Stars “”Disney Night”
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
RuPaul’s Drag Race “10s Across The Board”
Saturday Night Live “Host: Natalie Portman”
Tracey Ullman’s Show “Episode 1”
Outstanding Sound Editing For a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Fahrenheit 451
Godless “Homecoming”
Twin Peaks “Part 8”
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Waco “Operation Showtime”
Outstanding Main Title Design
Altered Carbon
Counterpart
GLOW
The Alienist
Westworld
Outstanding Main Title Theme Music
Godless
Marvel’s The Defenders
Somebody Feed Phil
The Last Tycoon
The Putin Interviews
The Tick
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
Silicon Valley
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Westworld
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
America’s Got Talent “The Finals”
Dancing With The Stars “Halloween Night”
Saturday Night Live “Host: Kevin Hart”
So You Think You Can Dance “Finale”
The Voice “Live Finale, Part 1”
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
60th Annual Grammy Awards
71st Annual Tony Awards
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake
The Oscars
Outstanding Makeup For A Limited Series Or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
American Horror Story: Cult
Genius: Picasso
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
The Last Tycoon “Oscar, Oscar, Oscar”
Twin Peaks
Outstanding Makeup For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Dancing With The Stars “Halloween Night”
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
RuPaul’s Drag Race “10s Across The Board”
Saturday Night Live “Host: Tina Fey”
The Voice “Live Finale, Part 1”
Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Game Of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”
GLOW “Money’s In The Chase”
The Handmaid’s Tale “Unwomen”
This Is Us “Number Three”
Vikings “Homeland”
Westworld “Akane No Mai”
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Mom “Crazy Snakes And A Clog To The Head”
One Day At A Time “Not Yet”
Roseanne “Darlene V. David”
The Big Bang Theory “The Bow Tie Assymmetry”
Will & Grace “Grandpa Jack”
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Atlanta “Teddy Perkins”
Atlanta “Alligator Man”
Barry “Chapter Eight: Know Your Truth”
Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked “Untucked—10s Across The Board”
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell “Sikhs In America”
Born This Way “Series Body Of Work”
Deadliest Catch “Battle Lines”
Life Below Zero “The 11th Hour”
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality, Or Reality-Competition Series
Bill Nye Saves The World “Extinction: Why All Our Friends Are Dying”
Dancing With the Stars “Night At The Movies, Halloween, Season Finale”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver “Episode 418”
Saturday Night Live “Host Bill Hader”
The Voice “The Blind Auditions Season Premiere”
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
black-ish “Juneteenth”
Empire “Slave To Memory”
Grace And Frankie “The Expiration Date”
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”
This Is Us “The Wedding”
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special
American Horror Story: Cult
Game Of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”
Star Trek: Discovery “Will You Take My Hand?”
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Westworld “The Riddle Of The Sphinx”
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
Game Of Thrones “Beyond The Wall”
Game Of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”
Game Of Thrones “The Spoils Of War”
Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
The Handmaid’s Tale “June”
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour Or Less)
Atlanta “Teddy Perkins”
Barry “Loud, Fast And Keep Going”
GLOW “The Dusty Spur”
Grace And Frankie “The Tappys, The Landline, The Home”
Silicon Valley “Tech Evangelist, Artificial Emotional Intelligence”
Will & Grace “A Gay Olde Christmas”
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
A Series Of Unfortunate Events “The Vile Village: Part 1”
Fahrenheit 451
Game Of Thrones “Beyond The Wall”
The Handmaid’s Tale “Seeds”
Westworld “Akane No Mai”
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special
Dancing With the Stars “Night At the Movies”
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
RuPaul’s Drag Race “10s Across The Board”
Saturday Night Live “Host: Tiffany Haddish”
The Voice “Live Finale, Part 1”
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series
Game of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”
GLOW “Pilot”
The Crown “Dear Mrs. Kennedy”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”
Westworld “Akane No Mai”
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Limited Series Or Movie
American Horror Story: Cult
Genius: Picasso
Godless
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
The Last Tycoon “Oscar, Oscar, Oscar”
Twin Peaks
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series or Special
60th Annual Grammy Awards
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Oscars
The Voice
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Conntrol For A Limited Series, Movie or Special
2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake
The Oscars
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie or Drama
American Vandal “Clean Up”
Godless
Patrick Melrose
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “House By The Lake”
Twin Peaks
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Seth MacFarlane (American Dad!)
Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy)
Alex Borstein (Family Guy)
Dan Castellaneta (The Simpsons)
Russi Taylor (The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular)
Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
Superior Donuts “Grapes of Wrath”
The Ranch “Do What You Gotta Do”
Will & Grace “A Gaye Olde Christmas”
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series
Legion “Chapter 9”
Ozark “The Toll”
Stranger Things “Chapter One: MADMAX”
The Crown “Beryl”
The Handmaid’s Tale “June”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”
Westworld “The Riddle of the Sphinx”
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
Born This Way “Homecoming”
Deadliest Catch “Battle Lines”
Life Below Zero “Series Body of Work”
Queer Eye “To Gay Or Not Too Gay”
RuPaul’s Drag Race “10s Across The Board”
The Amazing Race “It’s Just A Million Dollars, No Pressure”
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
American Ninja Warrior “Daytona Beach Qualifiers”
RuPaul’s Drag Race “10s Across The Board”
Shark Tank “Episode 903”
The Amazing Race “It’s Just A Million Dollars, No Pressure”
The Voice “Live Top 11 Performances”
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
60th Grammy Awards
Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards
The Oscars
Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
aka Wyatt Cenac
An Emmy For Megan
Grey’s Anatomy: B Team
James Corden’s Next James Corden
The Walking Dead: Red Machete
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown
Jay Leno’s Garage
The Americans: The Final Season
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: America’s Obsessions
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Between The Scenes—The Daily Show
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Creating Saturday Night Live
Gay Of Thrones
Honest Trailers
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—Cover Room
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Or Competition Reality Program
American Ninja Warrior “Daytona Beach Qualifiers”
Queer Eye “Series Body Of Work”
RuPaul’s Drag Race “10s Across The Board”
The Amazing Race “Series Body Of Work”
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
Born This Way
Project Runway
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice