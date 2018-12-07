Here Are the 2018 Emmy Nominations

Photo: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Today, the Television Academy announced the nominations for 70th annual Emmy Awards. Game of Thrones, Saturday Night Live, and Westworld led the total number of nominations per show with 22, 21, and 21 apiece, while Netflix overtook perennial leader HBO in the total tally with 112 nominations to HBO’s 108.

On the history-making side, Sandra Oh became the first Asian woman to be nominated as a Outstanding Actress in a Drama, though her series Killing Eve missed out on a nomination for Outstanding Drama and only received recognition elsewhere for writing. NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, meanwhile, earned a total of 13 nominations, the most of any live musical, and positioned the producing trio of John Legend, Tim Rice, and Andrew Lloyd Webber to all EGOT if it wins Outstanding Variety Special (Legend could also win an acting award).

Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold announced the list of shows up for awards this TV season. The Emmy Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC on Monday, September 17, with SNL’s Colin Jost and Michael Che serving as co-hosts. See the list of nominees below.

Outstanding Drama Series

Game of Thrones

The Handmaids Tale

This Is Us

Westworld

The Americans

The Crown

Stranger Things

Outstanding Comedy

Atlanta

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Black-ish

Silicon Valley

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Barry

Outstanding Limited Series

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Television Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Comedy Actress

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Outstanding Comedy Actor

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Outstanding Drama Actress

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Outstanding Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)

Jesse Plemons (USS Callister (Black Mirror))

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)

Edie Falco (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Michelle Dockery (Godless)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Louis Anderson (Baskets)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Lvie)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Matt Smith (The Crown)

Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy

Katt Williams (Atlanta)

Bryan Cranston (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Donald Glover (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live)

Sterling K. Brown (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy

Wanda Sykes (Black-ish)

Tina Fey (Saturday Night Live)

Tiffany Haddish (Saturday Night Live)

Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Molly Shannon (Will & Grace)

Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama

F. Murray Abraham (Homeland)

Cameron Britton (Mindhunter)

Matthew Goode (The Crown)

Gerald McRaney (This Is Us)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama

Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones)

Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)

Viola Davis (Scandal)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)

Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Edgar Ramírez (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)⁾

Finn Wittrock (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Michael Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower)

John Leguizamo (Waco)

Jeff Daniels (Godless)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult)

Letitia Wright (Black Museum (Black Mirror)

Merritt Wever (Godless)

Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert)

Penélope Cruz (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Judith Light (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Diarra Kilpatrick (American Koko)

Megan Amram (An Emmy For Megan)

Christina Pickles (Break A Hip)

Lee Garlington (Broken)

Naomi Grossman (Ctrl Alt Delete)

Kelli O’Hara (The Accidental Wolf)

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama

DeStorm Power (Caught The Series)

James Corden (James Corden’s Next James Corden)

Melvin Jackson Jr.(This Eddie Murphy Role Is Mine, Not Yours)

Alexis Denisof (I Love Bekka & Lucy)

Miles Tagtmeyer (Broken)

Outstanding Animated Series

Baymax Returns (Big Hero 6: The Series)

Bob’s Burgers “V For Valentine-detta)

Rick and Morty “Pickle Rick”

South Park “Put It Down”

The Simpsons “Gone Boy”

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Adventure Time “Ring of Fire”

Robot Chicken “Freshly Baked: The Robot Chicken Santa Claus Pot Cookie Freakout Special: Special Edition”

Steven Universe “Jungle Moon”

Teen Titans Go! “The Self-Indulgent 200th Episode Spectacular! Pt. 1 and Pt. 2”

We Bare Bears “Hurricane Hal”

Outstanding Children’s Program

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Alexa & Katie

Fuller House

Star Wars Rebels

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special

Outstanding Choreography

Mandy Moore, So You Think You Can Dance

Christopher Scott, So You Think You Can Dance

Travis Wall, So You Think You Can Dance

Al Blackstone, So You Think You Can Dance

Chloe Arnold, The Late Late Show with James Corden

Outstanding Cinematography in a Limited Series or Movie

Kramer Morgenthau, ASC Fahrenheit 451

Mathias Herndl, Genius: Picasso “Chapter One”

Steven Meizler, Godless “An Incident At Creede”

PJ Dillon, ISC, The Alienist “The Boy On The Bridge”

Twin Peaks

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Game of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”

Killing Eve “Nice Face”

Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

The Americans “Start”

The Crown “Mystery Man”

The Handmaid’s Tale “June”

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Atlanta “Barbershop”

Atlanta “Alligator Man”

Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going”

Silicon Valley “Fifty-One Percent”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Saturday Night Live

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

﻿Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Intervention

Naked And Afraid

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper

Lip Sync Battle

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Who Do You Think You Are?

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host For a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America Wit W. Kamau Bell)

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (Project Runway)

Jane Lynch (Hollywood Game Night)

Outstanding Narrator

Liev Schreiber (as Narrator, 24/7)

Sir David Attenborough (as Narrator, Blue Planet II)

Carl Reiner (as Narrator, If You’re Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast)

Morgan Freeman (as Narrator, March Of The Penguins 2: The Next Step)

Charles Dance (as Narrator, Savage Kingdom)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

60th Annual Grammy Awards

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Conert

Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs

The Oscars

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

With David Letterman

StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson

Vice

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown “Southern Italy”

Icarus

Jane

Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like

The Defiant Ones “Episode 1”

The Vietnam War “Episode 8: The History Of The World (April 1969-May 1970)”

Outstanding Period Costumes

Genius: Picasso “Chapter One”

Outlander “Freedom and Whisky”

The Alienist “A Fruitful Partnership”

The Crown “Dear Mrs. Kennedy”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “The Disappointment Of The Dionne Quintuplets”

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta “Teddy Perkins”

Barry “Chapter Eight: Know Your Truth”

GLOW “Pilot”

Insecure “Hella LA”

Mozart In The Jungle “Ichi Go Ichi E”

The End Of The F***ing World “Episode 3”

Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program

13 Reasons Why “Talk To The Reasons”

Mr. Robot “Ecoin”

Rick And Morty “Virtual Rick-ality”

Silicon Valley “Interactive World: Not Hotdog, VR & Twitter-Powered Drones”

Westworld “Chaos Takes Control Interactive Experience”

Outstanding Commercial

Alexa Loses Her Voice - Amazon

Earth: Shot On iPhone - iPhone

In Real Life - Monica Lewinsky - Anti-Bullying

It’s a Tide Ad -

TideThe Talk - P&G - My Black Is Beautiful

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Atlanta “FUBU”

Atlanta “Teddy Perkins”

Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

Glow “Pilot”

Silicon Valley “Initial Coin Offering”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee “Episode 2061”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver “Episode 421”

Portlandia “Riot Spray”

Saturday Night Live “Host: Donald Glover”

The Late Late Show With James Corden “Episode 0416”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “Episode 438”

Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series

Game of Thrones “Beyond The Wall”

Game of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”

Ozark “The Toll”

Ozark “Tonight We Improvise”

Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

The Crown “Paterfamilias”

The Handmaid’s Tale “After”

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Godless

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Paterno

Patrick Melrose

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”

The Looming Tower “9/11”

Twin Peaks

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake

The Oscars

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Icarus

Jane

The Vietnam War

The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling

Wild Wild Country

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Icarus

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton

Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like

Spielberg

The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

American Masters

Blue Planet II

The Defiant Ones

The Fourth Estate

Wild Wild Country

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

Dancing With The Stars “Finale”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn: Billy Joel and Tracy Morgan”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver “Episode 421”

Saturday Night Live “Host: Donald Glover”

The Big Bang Theory “The Bow Tie Asymmetry”

The Voice “Live Finale, Part 2”

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-hour) And Animation

Atlanta “Teddy Perkins”

Ballers “Bull Rush”

Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast, and Keep Going”

Star Wars Rebels “A World Between Worlds”

Vice Principals “The Union of the Wizard and the Warrior”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going”

Family Guy “Three Directors”

Modern Family “Lake Life”

Mozart In The Jungle “Domo Arigato”

Silicon Valley “Fifty-One Percent”

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Game of Thrones “The Spoils of War”

Homeland “All In”

Star Trek: Discovery “What’s Past Is Prologue”

Stranger Things “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer”

Westworld “Akane No Mai”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Game Of Thrones “Beyond The Wall”

Mr. Robot “eps3.4_runtime-error.r00”

Stranger Things “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer”

The Handmaid’s Tale “June”

Westworld “Akane No Mai”

Outstanding Visual Effects In A Supporting Role

Gotham “That’s Entertainment”

Mr. Robot “eps3.4_runtime-error.r00”

The Alienist “The Boy On The Bridge”

The Crown “Misadventure”

The Handmaid’s Tale “June”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Cobra Kai

GLOW

Saturday Night Live

Shameless

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie

Blindspot

Game Of Thrones

Marvel’s The Punisher

The Blacklist

Westworld

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within An Unscripted Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race “Season 10 RuVeal”

The Oscars “All Access”

Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen

Outstanding Music Direction

Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live At The Apollo

Elton John: I’m Still Standing - A Grammy Salute

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake

The Oscars

Tony Bennett: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song

Outstanding Music Supervision

Atlanta “Alligator Man”

Stranger Things “Trick Or Treat, Freak”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”

This Is Us “That’ll Be The Day”

Westworld “Akane No Mai”

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Alias Grace “Part One”

Crazy Diamond (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams)

Godless “Homecoming”

March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step

The Commuter (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams)

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Game of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”

Marvel’s Jessica Jones “AKA Playland”

Once Upon A Time “Leaving Storybrooke”

SEAL Team “Pattern Of Life”

Star Wars Rebels “Family Reunion - And Farewell”

Westworld “Akane No Mai”

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

A Christmas Story Live! Song Title:”In the Market For a Miracle”

Big Mouth “Totally Gay”

If You’re Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast “Just Getting Started”

Saturday Night Live “Come Back Barack”

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life “The Buddy Song”

The Good Fight “High Crimes And Misdemeanors”

Outstanding Original Interactive Program

Back To The Moon (Google Spotlight Stories App)

Blade Runner 2049: Memory Lab (Oculus)

Coco VR (Oculus)

NASA JPL: Cassini’s Grand Finale (YouTube)

Spider-Man Homecoming VR Experience (PlayStation VR App)

Outstanding Interactive Program

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

yepnk History “Heroines”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver “Border Patrol (segment)”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver “Wax President Harding (segment)”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “Alone”

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “House By The Lake”

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “Manhunt”

Twin Peaks “Part 8”

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Program

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown “Seattle”

Blue Planet II “Coral Reefs”

Jane

The Defiant Ones “Episode 1”

The Vietnam War “Episode 6: Things Fall Apart (January 1968-July 1968)

Wild Wild Country “Part 1”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series or Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Genius Picasso “Chapter One”

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”

Twin Peaks “Part 8”

Waco “Operation Showtime”

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

Blue Planet II “The Deep”

Blue Planet II “One Ocean”

Chef’s Table “Corrado Assenza”

Jane

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown “Lagos”

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Altered Carbon “Out Of The Past”

Game Of Thrones “Beyond the Wall”

Lost In Space “Danger, Will Robinson”

Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

Westworld “The Passenger”

Outstanding Picture Editing For a Nonfiction Program

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown “Lagos”

Jane

The Defiant Ones “Episode 3”

The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling

Wild Wild Country “Part 3”

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

American Horror Story Cult

Ozark “My Dripping Sleep”

The Handmaid’s Tale “June”

The Handmaid’s Tale “Seeds, First Blood, After”

Twin Peaks

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Program (One Hour Or More)

Game of Thrones “Dragonstone”

The Alienist “The Boy On The Bridge”

The Crown “Beryl”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Ya Shivu v Bolshom Dome Na Kholme”

Westworld “Akane No Mai”

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Film making

What Haunts Us

Jane

City of Ghosts

Strong Island

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single Or Multicamera)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown “Lagos”

Jane

The Defiant Ones “Episode 1”

The Vietnam War “Episode 6: Things Fall Apart (January 1968 - July 1968)

Wild Wild Country “Part 1”

﻿Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

Godless

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Patrick Melrose

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

The Looming Tower

Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

Dancing With The Stars “”Disney Night”

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

RuPaul’s Drag Race “10s Across The Board”

Saturday Night Live “Host: Natalie Portman”

Tracey Ullman’s Show “Episode 1”

Outstanding Sound Editing For a Limited Series, Movie or Special

Fahrenheit 451

Godless “Homecoming”

Twin Peaks “Part 8”

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Waco “Operation Showtime”

Outstanding Main Title Design

Altered Carbon

Counterpart

GLOW

The Alienist

Westworld

Outstanding Main Title Theme Music

Godless

Marvel’s The Defenders

Somebody Feed Phil

The Last Tycoon

The Putin Interviews

The Tick

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

Silicon Valley

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Westworld

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

America’s Got Talent “The Finals”

Dancing With The Stars “Halloween Night”

Saturday Night Live “Host: Kevin Hart”

So You Think You Can Dance “Finale”

The Voice “Live Finale, Part 1”

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

60th Annual Grammy Awards

71st Annual Tony Awards

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake

The Oscars

Outstanding Makeup For A Limited Series Or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Story: Cult

Genius: Picasso

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

The Last Tycoon “Oscar, Oscar, Oscar”

Twin Peaks

Outstanding Makeup For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special (Non-Prosthetic)

Dancing With The Stars “Halloween Night”

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

RuPaul’s Drag Race “10s Across The Board”

Saturday Night Live “Host: Tina Fey”

The Voice “Live Finale, Part 1”

Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

Game Of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”

GLOW “Money’s In The Chase”

The Handmaid’s Tale “Unwomen”

This Is Us “Number Three”

Vikings “Homeland”

Westworld “Akane No Mai”

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Mom “Crazy Snakes And A Clog To The Head”

One Day At A Time “Not Yet”

Roseanne “Darlene V. David”

The Big Bang Theory “The Bow Tie Assymmetry”

Will & Grace “Grandpa Jack”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Atlanta “Teddy Perkins”

Atlanta “Alligator Man”

Barry “Chapter Eight: Know Your Truth”

Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked “Untucked—10s Across The Board”

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell “Sikhs In America”

Born This Way “Series Body Of Work”

Deadliest Catch “Battle Lines”

Life Below Zero “The 11th Hour”

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality, Or Reality-Competition Series

Bill Nye Saves The World “Extinction: Why All Our Friends Are Dying”

Dancing With the Stars “Night At The Movies, Halloween, Season Finale”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver “Episode 418”

Saturday Night Live “Host Bill Hader”

The Voice “The Blind Auditions Season Premiere”

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

black-ish “Juneteenth”

Empire “Slave To Memory”

Grace And Frankie “The Expiration Date”

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”

This Is Us “The Wedding”

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special

American Horror Story: Cult

Game Of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”

Star Trek: Discovery “Will You Take My Hand?”

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Westworld “The Riddle Of The Sphinx”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Game Of Thrones “Beyond The Wall”

Game Of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”

Game Of Thrones “The Spoils Of War”

Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

The Handmaid’s Tale “June”

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour Or Less)

Atlanta “Teddy Perkins”

Barry “Loud, Fast And Keep Going”

GLOW “The Dusty Spur”

Grace And Frankie “The Tappys, The Landline, The Home”

Silicon Valley “Tech Evangelist, Artificial Emotional Intelligence”

Will & Grace “A Gay Olde Christmas”

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

A Series Of Unfortunate Events “The Vile Village: Part 1”

Fahrenheit 451

Game Of Thrones “Beyond The Wall”

The Handmaid’s Tale “Seeds”

Westworld “Akane No Mai”

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special

Dancing With the Stars “Night At the Movies”

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

RuPaul’s Drag Race “10s Across The Board”

Saturday Night Live “Host: Tiffany Haddish”

The Voice “Live Finale, Part 1”

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series

Game of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”

GLOW “Pilot”

The Crown “Dear Mrs. Kennedy”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”

Westworld “Akane No Mai”

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Limited Series Or Movie

American Horror Story: Cult

Genius: Picasso

Godless

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

The Last Tycoon “Oscar, Oscar, Oscar”

Twin Peaks

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series or Special

60th Annual Grammy Awards

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Oscars

The Voice

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Conntrol For A Limited Series, Movie or Special

2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake

The Oscars

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie or Drama

American Vandal “Clean Up”

Godless

Patrick Melrose

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “House By The Lake”

Twin Peaks

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Seth MacFarlane (American Dad!)

Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy)

Alex Borstein (Family Guy)

Dan Castellaneta (The Simpsons)

Russi Taylor (The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular)

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

Superior Donuts “Grapes of Wrath”

The Ranch “Do What You Gotta Do”

Will & Grace “A Gaye Olde Christmas”

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series

Legion “Chapter 9”

Ozark “The Toll”

Stranger Things “Chapter One: MADMAX”

The Crown “Beryl”

The Handmaid’s Tale “June”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”

Westworld “The Riddle of the Sphinx”

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

Born This Way “Homecoming”

Deadliest Catch “Battle Lines”

Life Below Zero “Series Body of Work”

Queer Eye “To Gay Or Not Too Gay”

RuPaul’s Drag Race “10s Across The Board”

The Amazing Race “It’s Just A Million Dollars, No Pressure”

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

American Ninja Warrior “Daytona Beach Qualifiers”

RuPaul’s Drag Race “10s Across The Board”

Shark Tank “Episode 903”

The Amazing Race “It’s Just A Million Dollars, No Pressure”

The Voice “Live Top 11 Performances”

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

60th Grammy Awards

Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Oscars

Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

aka Wyatt Cenac

An Emmy For Megan

Grey’s Anatomy: B Team

James Corden’s Next James Corden

The Walking Dead: Red Machete

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown

Jay Leno’s Garage

The Americans: The Final Season

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: America’s Obsessions

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Between The Scenes—The Daily Show

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Creating Saturday Night Live

Gay Of Thrones

Honest Trailers

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—Cover Room

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Or Competition Reality Program

American Ninja Warrior “Daytona Beach Qualifiers”

Queer Eye “Series Body Of Work”

RuPaul’s Drag Race “10s Across The Board”

The Amazing Race “Series Body Of Work”

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Born This Way

Project Runway

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice