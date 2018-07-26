Flight of the Conchords: Live at the London Apollo Will Air on HBO in October

Earlier this year, HBO ordered an hour-long special from musical comedy duo Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement, a.k.a. Flight of the Conchords, and now it has a premiere date. Titled Flight of the Conchords: Live at the London Apollo, the special was directed by Hamish Hamilton and filmed during the duo’s sold-out U.K. tour earlier this year, and it’s a mix of both classic and new original songs. Live at the London Apollo will make its HBO debut Saturday, October 6, at 10 p.m. Watch a promo for the special featuring McKenzie and Clement above.