Drake Raps ‘Behind Barz’ Freestyle, Because 25 Songs Just Wasn’t Enough

“I got way too big off Views/ Back to the basics, I won’t lose,” Drake declares in his new freestyle, which dropped just over a week after the release of his 25-track double album Scorpion. He performed it for UK rap channel Link Up TV’s video series “Behind Barz,” but really, he performed it for himself, because the man cannot stop.

Just like Scorpion’s “8 of 10,” Drake’s new freestyle seems to be pretty clearly about Kanye, at least in part. “They wanna link when they got no tunes/They too worried about sellin’ out shoes,” he declares in a line that would be hard to claim isn’t about Yeezys. “I don’t give a fuck about jeans or crap/Or going to Milan or going to the Met/I just wanna make these songs for the set.”

Drake’s Scorpion is now his eighth number one album on the Billboard 200 charts and set a new streaming record with 745.9 million audio streams in the United States alone during its first week, hitting one billion streams globally and making it the biggest album release of 2018 so far.