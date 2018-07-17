50 Cent Says He Didn’t View Terry Crews As a Victim

Last month, after Terry Crews testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee about his sexual assault, 50 Cent proceeded to belittle Crews’s assault in a since-deleted Instagram post. On Tuesday, 50 Cent appeared on The View and defended what he wrote … by saying he didn’t view Crews as an assault victim at the time. “I would never make fun of any sexual-assault victim,” he began. “I wasn’t looking at Terry Crews that way at that point. I’m looking at the Hulk, the guy that’s this big [mimics Crews’s muscular build] being taken advantage of.” He continued, “When the males that are here now, if you ask them if someone touched them without their consent, would they go, ‘Yo, whatchu doing?’ [Jerks back.] Nothing more but ‘Whatchu doing?’ And in the Senate, when [Crews] was talking about it, he said he didn’t even respond by doing that.” Whoopi Goldberg interjects, “Because he was in shock.” 50 half-jokingly replies, “I wouldn’t be prepared for that either. Y’all would be bailing me out.” The lesson here: Maybe don’t expect an alleged abuser to have a nuanced opinion on abuse victims.