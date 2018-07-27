A Giant Golden Travis Scott Head Has Appeared Over Hollywood

Photo: Xavi Torrent/Redferns

Surely someone has contemplated a remake of Sean Connery’s bananas 1974 sci-fi drama Zardoz already. If not, might be worth it to drive on down to Amoeba Records in Hollywood to check the asking price for the gigantic, scary, golden Travis Scott head that has just taken up residency on the store’s roof. The rapper tweeted the reported name of his upcoming third album, Astroworld, earlier this month, so it stands to reason the replica is designed to promote Astoworld’s upcoming release. If not…man, that’s even cooler.

ASTROWORLD TIME 🎢🎡🎪 A post shared by LA FLAME (@travyscott) on Jul 27, 2018 at 5:10pm PDT

Crazy n kinda creepy ⚡🔥 @travisscott A post shared by travisscott (@laflamejacques) on Jul 27, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT

Bro wtf 😳🔥 A post shared by ASTROWORLD SEASON (@laflamesrodeo) on Jul 27, 2018 at 12:47pm PDT