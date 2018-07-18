Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images

So, uh, you see, in London — that’s London, England, not London, Ontario, which is also a lovely, lovely city — they have put up a statue of, well, a statue of Jeff Goldblum. Isn’t that something? It’s a re-creation of the famous moment from Jurassic Park in which Goldblum, playing Ian Malcolm, the suave, almost debonair, mathematician, strips off his shirt while recovering, of course, from a severe injury. It’s what you might call a publicity stunt, put on by Now TV, which, I don’t know if you know this, is a cable company in the United Kingdom. It’s up until, uh, July 26. Yes, yes.

Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images

Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images