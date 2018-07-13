A Simple Favor Trailer: Anna Kendrick Makes the Mistake of Trying to Figure Out Blake Lively

Many have tried to figure out exactly what is going on behind Blake Lively’s glossy smile and flaxen good looks, and Anna Kendrick is just the latest to try. In A Simple Favor, directed by Paul Feig (from his “darker side,” according to this new trailer), Kendrick plays a woman whose friend (Blake Lively) goes missing. It seems like Lively’s a spy, given her ridiculously expensive home, fondness for fancy liquor and fancier suits, but maybe she just makes a lot of money from a secret lifestyle website, and it’s a secret she wants to … preserve? Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini, Jean Smart, and Rupert Friend co-star. A Simple Favor opens September 14.

