Nate Bargatze and Jerrod Carmichael’s Comedy Pilot Moves From Fox to ABC

Jerrod Carmichael is a very busy man these days. In addition to directing Drew Michael’s HBO special, writing and producing an upcoming film about Dapper Dan, and producing upcoming shows from Ramy Youssef and Lil Rel Howery, Carmichael is also behind a comedy in development starring stand-up Nate Bargatze. Deadline reports that ABC has given a put-pilot commitment to a comedy based on Bargatze’s life, which was originally in development at Fox last season. The multi-cam series centers on Nate and his wife, who move from California “to Nate’s native Tennessee to raise their 6-year-old daughter with a combination of West Coast and Southern values. But finding the balance proves more difficult than Nate imagined, especially where his parents are concerned.” Carmichael serves as an executive producer alongside Bargatze and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (The Carmichael Show, LA to Vegas), who will serve as showrunner should the pilot get picked up to series.