Abortion Gets a Patriotic Salute Thanks to Michelle Wolf

With the news that Justice Kennedy is retiring from the Supreme Court and Trump is set to announce a replacement, a big concern right now is the future of reproductive rights, which Michelle Wolf outlined during the latest episode of The Break. “Now men, I’m sorry — I’m sure this brings up a lot of feelings and thoughts and points that you want to make, and I just want you to know that’s all very irrelevant,” she says. “Abortions are a woman’s right, and I know acknowledging that is hard for some of you because that would mean you would also have to acknowledge that women are naturally equipped to do the most powerful thing in the world — give life — while you guys are naturally equipped to do what? Lift suitcases into the overhead compartment?” And: “If women embrace the fact that they control life, that makes it a lot harder for men to control women. Of course men are uncomfortable with that. They won’t even let us control a little bit of Star Wars.” Near the end of the segment, Wolf launches into “The Break’s 10th Annual Salute to Abortion,” in which she gives abortion the very proud and patriotic moment of honor it deserves. “God bless abortions and God bless America!”