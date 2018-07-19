Kelly Macdonald’s 10 Favorite Books

A Manual for Cleaning Women, by Lucia Berlin

This relates to my Maggie O’Farrell obsession. She recommended Lucia Berlin in an interview I read a few years ago. So, like any good stalker, I checked it out. These stories feel very contemporary. I suppose if I’ve learned anything from reading, it’s that people don’t change very much through the ages. Our personal problems and our joys are entirely relatable, whatever the era. The women Berlin writes about seem entirely real. You can feel them in the room with you. There is humor and real beauty in her words. If I were the underlining type, these books would be heaving with Biro. But I’m no vandal.