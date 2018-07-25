Against All Odds, the Deadwood Movie Is Really Going to Start Shooting This Fall

Photo: HBO

Ever since Deadwood, the TV show, met its untimely demise on HBO in 2004, David Milch has promised to wrap up the boozy, dusty, philosophical Western with a movie. Fourteen years later, HBO announced today at a Television Critics Association panel, the movie is finally, actually going to start shooting. It’ll shoot this October, planning on a release in spring 2019, though that is not deadlocked, according to the president of HBO programming, Casey Bloys. Dan Minahan, who directed four episodes of the original series, will helm the film. “Let’s take the green light and celebrate that,” Bloys said, not adding further detail about the movie. Cross your fingers that nothing goes wrong as they prep for shooting, not, of course, that anything would ever delay this project.