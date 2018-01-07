There is a lot going on right now, too much really, an infinite amount of things to mentally work through and respond to at the present moment. But if you ask Alec Baldwin, there’s one issue the American people definitely shouldn’t lose track of: Robert Mueller’s investigation into allegations of Russian collusion leveled at Donald Trump’s 2016 Presidential campaign. In a new video collaboration with Mic, Baldwin lays out all the outcomes of Mueller’s probe so far, specifically the indictments, and asks that you keep it in mind while, as he puts it, “things heat up.” If Alec Baldwin seems a little obsessed, you’ll just have to pardon him, which, depending on who you ask, might be easier than you think.