Alice Wetterlund, who played engineer Carla Walton in seasons two and three of HBO’s Silicon Valley, is speaking up about her experience on the show — particularly working alongside T.J. Miller. Responding to online criticism that Miller is regularly booked on comedy shows like Kurt Braunohler and Kristen Schaal’s Hot Tub and Doug Benson’s podcast Doug Loves Movies despite the multiple sexual misconduct and assault allegations against him, Wetterlund tweeted about her experience working alongside Miller on Silicon Valley, which she described as “kind of a nightmare.” She also called out “everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members,” for enabling Miller, noting that they were “complicit in his unprofessionalism.”

Yes! It is definitely time to rehabilitate TJ Miller’s career! We can’t afford to lose talent at a time like this, we need more—not less—comedic hijinks such as *checks notes* calling in a fake bomb threat — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) July 17, 2018

Thank you! I hope to not ruin it for you, but TJ Miller was a bully and petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism. They can fuck off forever. https://t.co/YxGHiSYMrJ — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) July 18, 2018

I’m pretty open about this, and I don’t know if other women on the show had a different experience than me, but it was kind of a nightmare. — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) July 18, 2018

When asked why she decided to stay on the show, Wetterlund said she “had no idea it wasn’t always toxic and weird” working on shows and called it a “learning experience.”

Not a dumb question. One, I needed the job, two, it was my first recurring role and I had no idea it wasn’t always toxic and weird. Now I know! — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) July 18, 2018

Miller left Silicon Valley in June 2017. In December, multiple allegations were leveled against him that he punched and sexually assaulted a woman in college, sent a transphobic email to a film critic, and sexually harassed adult film star Dana DeArmond while she was working on Miller’s 2012 Comedy Central stand-up series and TV movie Mash Up. This past April, Miller was arrested and charged with calling in a false bomb threat that was allegedly “motivated by a grudge” he had with the woman he accused of carrying a bomb in her bag.

Silicon Valley creator Mike Judge opened up about Miller’s departure from the show earlier this year, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “There are a lot of different ways you can find out somebody doesn’t want to do the show anymore … And it’s not fun to work with someone who doesn’t want to be there, [especially when] they’re one of the main people and you’ve got however many crewmembers and extras and people who are [not paid as well] and they’re all showing up before 7 a.m., and then are just like, ‘Oh, OK, we’re not shooting today.’”