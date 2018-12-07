All the People Sacha Baron Cohen Has Duped So Far

Photo: Getty Images

Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Showtime comedy Who Is America? debuts this weekend, and it’s already getting the best kind of press possible: people, especially Twitter-happy conservatives, revealing they were tricked by Showtime and Cohen while he was in character. The “I’ve Been Duped by Sacha Baron Cohen” Club is growing exponentially by the day at this point, so we decided to create this handy guide to help you keep up with it all.

Dick Cheney

The former vice-president of the United States and Guy Who Accidentally Shot Some Guy in the Face has not officially commented on his appearance on Cohen’s show yet, but Showtime’s first promo for the series featured Cheney signing one of Cohen’s characters’ “waterboard kit,” and proudly so:

It’s unclear if Chaney has any shame over this clip, but what’s done is done: He was Cohen’s first publicly revealed victim. Congrats to him!

Sarah Palin

Sarah Palin was the first person to voluntarily reveal that she’d been tricked by Cohen, claiming in a blog post that she and her daughter were flown across the country to be filmed for what she called “a legit Showtime historical documentary”:

For my interview, my daughter and I were asked to travel across the country where Cohen (I presume) had heavily disguised himself as a disabled US Veteran, fake wheelchair and all. Out of respect for what I was led to believe would be a thoughtful discussion with someone who had served in uniform, I sat through a long “interview” full of Hollywoodism’s disrespect and sarcasm — but finally had enough and literally, physically removed my mic and walked out, much to Cohen’s chagrin. The disrespect of our US military and middle-class Americans via Cohen’s foreign commentaries under the guise of interview questions was perverse.

Palin went on to call out Cohen’s “evil, exploitive, sick” humor, tell him her daughter thinks he’s a “piece of ****,” and reveal arguably the best part of the whole story:

And as an aside, for further insight into the wealthy corporate enablers of this kind of “joke”, I’ll add that after great costs on our part in time and resources to contribute to their “documentary” the Cohen/CBS/Showtime production team purposefully dropped my daughter and me off at the wrong Washington, DC airport after the fake interview, knowing we’d miss all flights back home to Alaska. After refusing to take our calls to help get us out of the bind they’d put us in for three days, I wrote this off as yet another example of the sick nature that is media-slash-entertainment today.

Cohen responded to Palin’s claims in character as “Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr., Ph.D.,” clarifying that he is not, in fact, a disabled veteran but only fought for his country once “when I shot a Mexican who came onto my property.” He also demanded an apology from Palin:

Joe Walsh

Congressman turned conservative radio host Joe Walsh officially became Cohen victim No. 3 when he revealed on Twitter — while also calling on viewers to boycott Showtime — that he had fallen for a fake pro-Israel event put together by Cohen’s team that honored Walsh with an award for his “Significant Contributions to the State of Israel.”:

I totally believe @SarahPalinUSA's account of the @SachaBaronCohen incident. Dressing up as a wounded veteran is absolutely stolen valor, his tactics are disguisting - I know cause I too was duped. Here is what happened...#BoycottShowtime — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

I was invited to a pro-Israel dinner that honored defenders of Israel. The producers said they needed to film a pre-interview that would air as a part of Israel’s 70th birthday celebration. #BoycottShowtime — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

@SachaBaronCohen's cronies said that Tony Blair, Rupert Murdoch, Bono and Steven Spielberg had also been honored - I flew to D.C., producers booked me a hotel room, paid for by: Daniel Nuzzi #BoycottShowtime pic.twitter.com/8upPN54Pne — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

Side note to my story - I totally get @SachaBaronCohen's gig. He's a comedian, and he can be funny, but mocking a disabled veteran to spoof @SarahPalinUSA is a serious matter. I am just telling you what I encountered - it was much of the same she experienced. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

So - I was truly honored to be named as a pro-Israel voice in America. I participated in the interview after working with an Alexis Rothe from "https://t.co/T35TrMjGoD" and a "Alexis Sampietro," who was randomly CC'ed on an email thread. #BoycottShowtime — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

I was rushed to the studio, production was a mess, I sat down and we started talking pro-Israel stuff, Israeli defense, and then out of left field the interviewer starts talking about how children should defend themselves against terrorist attacks. #BoycottShowtime pic.twitter.com/kdwA0h9VyR — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

I understand Israel handles security very differently than how America handles security - interviewer showed several articles involving children stopping terrorists - stuff like that. They had me read off a teleprompter - I stopped and questioned their direction. #boycottShowtime — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

And just like that producers rushed me out of the studio as an apparent fight broke out. Strangest interview of my life - don't think they spoofed me very much - but I did get this award, thanks @showtime. #boycottShowtime pic.twitter.com/yTZcxTww6O — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

Ted Koppel

Ted Koppel was the third public figure to reveal he was tricked by Cohen and the first public figure who was seemingly a pretty good and reasonable sport about the whole thing. Koppel told The Hollywood Reporter that a Showtime rep named Julia Harris offered him the opportunity to appear on a six-episode series for the network called Age of Reason. A film crew showed up at Koppel’s house in Maryland in November 2017 to shoot his segment, in which he was interviewed by Cohen disguised as a man in a wheelchair “with an oxygen tank hanging off one of the handles.”

Koppel said “I felt sorry for the guy, which is obviously how you’re supposed to feel,” and he got into a debate with Cohen’s character about the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration, what time it was when a photo of the inauguration was taken (it was a daytime photo, but there was a digital clock in the photo that said it was 11 p.m.), and finally, what an eclipse is. “I said if it were an eclipse, it would have been dark. And he said maybe it was an eclipse of the moon and the sun eclipsed the moon. I said, ‘Wait a second. The sun is many millions of miles away from the moon.’ At that point, I realized something was really wrong,” Koppel said. “And that’s when I said, ‘Guys, I don’t want to be rude; you’re guests in my home. But we’re done. But break down and time to leave.’”

Koppel, who did not sign a release for the shoot, shared the full email he received about the bogus six-episode TV project with THR:

My name is Julia Harris and I am working on a new project to be aired on Showtime called AGE OF REASON (working title). Our show features conversations with distinguished experts in science and public policy, highlighting the brightest and most reputable minds on today’s most important topics. Our show has been picked up for 6 episodes, and we are currently in production.

Our project’s goal is to cut through the noise and disinformation surrounding today’s most important issues in a way that’s clear and accessible to everyday Americans. As one of the world’s most well-respected media figures who has really seen it all throughout his career, we’d be thrilled to have Mr. Ted Koppel on our program.

As well as the many political points we would love him to help explain (immigration, health care, our current political state, etc.), we would love to hear Mr. Koppel’s personal story — his background and how that helped shape his views, and where he sees opportunities and obstacles ahead. We hope to make a real difference in elevating these conversations with facts and reason.

Our team is tentatively scheduled to shoot on Nov. 9th, 12th, and 14th in the Washington, D.C. area. Would Mr. Koppel have time to sit down with us on any of those dates? We’d love to tape with him for 30 mins to an hour if possible but would be grateful for any amount of time he can spare. We would be happy to provide transportation to and from our studio, and if he is not in the D.C. area, we can also provide a first-class plane ticket.

“Everybody loves seeing well-known people get duped,” Koppel told THR, confirming his good-sport status. “I relish it too, when it’s done well.”

Roy Moore

Cohen victim No. 5 was disgraced former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who released a statement revealing he agreed to attend what sounds like the same pro-Israel event as Joe Walsh. “I am involved in several court cases presently to defend my honor and character against vicious false political attacks by liberals like Cohen. If Showtime airs a defamatory attack on my character, I may very well be involved in another,” Moore said in his statement. “As for Mr. Cohen, whose art is trickery, deception, and dishonesty, Alabama does not respect cowards who exhibit such traits! It’s been a long time since I fought for my country in Vietnam. I’m ready to defend her again!” Here’s his full statement: