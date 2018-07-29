Amazon Greenlights Nicole Kidman-Produced The Expatriates

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Time

The Expatriates, the best-selling novel by Janice Y.K. Lee, will be adapted into a series for Amazon Prime Video by Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films, the streaming service announced Saturday. The adaptation is being written by screenwriter Alice Bell, and it was previously reported by Deadline that the project would feature a role for Kidman. “The Expatriates is just the beginning of our shared goal in making delicious stories with something meaningful to say about the world, “ the actress and producer wrote in a statement.

Lee’s novel follows a close-knit of community of expatriates living in Hong Kong, “where affluence is celebrated, friendships are intense but knowingly temporary, and personal lives, deaths and marriages are played out publicly—then retold with glee.” In keeping with the tradition of Kidman and Blossom’s other work, Pretty Little Lies, this will be a “delicious world of unusual alliances” or in other words, a good companion for a bottle of white wine.