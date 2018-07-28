Photo: New Line Cinema

After an extensive quest that likely didn’t involve assistance from an antagonistic Stoor Hobbit, Amazon has announced who will be developing its Lord of the Rings adaptation for the streaming service. Vulture can confirm that the duo of JD Payne and Patrick McKay, perhaps best known for their Star Trek 4 and Jungle Cruise scripts, have been chosen to bring Middle Earth to the small screen. It’s currently unclear if Payne and McKay will be serving in a showrunner or head writer capacity, with Amazon only saying they’ll take the series on a “development journey” in many capacities. “The rich world that J.R.R. Tolkien created is filled with majesty and heart, wisdom and complexity,” the duo said in a statement. “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Amazon to bring it to life anew. We feel like Frodo, setting out from the Shire, with a great responsibility in our care — it is the beginning of the adventure of a lifetime.” Just don’t put on that malevolent ring!