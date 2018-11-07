These Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Puns Are Sew Impressive

Last year, Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman teamed up to host a craft competition show for NBC. Ahead of its premiere later this month, the network released a promo this week featuring Poehler and Offerman competing against each other in a craft-themed pun-off: “I macraméd you and I can macrabreak you just as easily.” Titled Making It (previously titled The Handmade Project), the six-episode series will follow “eight all-around makers, from all walks of life” as they compete in a series of craft projects with the hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman, and expert judges. According to the show’s log line, “Over the course of each episode, the contestants must tackle a different theme, hand-making items in different disciplines — the difficulty of which increases with every episode until a winner is crowned. Shot in an outdoor setting, the series will also focus on the characters and camaraderie of those who enjoy creating their own crafts, all under the comedic guidance of Poehler and Offerman.” The show debuts on NBC Tuesday, July 31, at 10 p.m. Maybe there should be more puns in this post, so, uh, keep that Tuesday night open sew you can be glued to your TV. Got it?