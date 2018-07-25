Amy Poehler Swoops In to Help Unpack James Comey’s Tweet

Earlier this week James Comey, that guy who is still talking for some reason, weighed in on the state of the Democratic party on Twitter. In response, Late Night with Seth Meyers decided to call in the big guns on Wednesday and ask the question on everyone’s minds: really!?! Amy Poehler herself swooped in, joining forces with her old SNL Weekend Update desk mate, and the duo quickly reminded James Comey that Democrats can vote for a Che Guevara bong if they want and it’s none of his business. And in a surprise twist, it turns out an impatient pickup driver somewhere has made a very famous enemy.

