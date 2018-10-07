And The Handmaid’s Tale Wine Has Already Been Pulled

Photo: George Kraychyk/Hulu

Look, we all agree, blessed be his fruit, but the newly announced The Handmaid’s Tale wine seemed a little off-brand for a dystopian drama about a totalitarian government forcing women to reproduce against their will. Looks like Lot18 and MGM, the manufacturers of the newly-announced themed wines, agreed, removing them for purchase from their website on Tuesday. A representative for Lot18 also confirmed to Vulture the line has been pulled, though the website currently lists the Offred pinot noir as “sold out.” Then again, it also lists the “seductive and appealing” wine, named after Elisabeth Moss’s handmaid character, as “useless to resist,” so yeah, better to bail out of this whole thing now, and hard.