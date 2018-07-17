Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles Show Finally Finds a Home at Hulu

The Anne Rice sexy vampire show that has been in development for ages has finally been invited into someone’s home, which, considering vampires are involved, could go well or end with a lot of gore (though on the plus side, probably also sex). According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu has put the adaptation of Rice’s Vampire Chronicles into development. Bryan Fuller, whose favorite hobby is leaving TV shows, briefly helped develop and then departed this show, which has an original script from Anne Rice and her son Christopher Rice. Vampire Chronicles is currently looking for a replacement for Bryan Fuller, ideally someone with lots and lots of tasty blood.