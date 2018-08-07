Ant-Man and the Wasp Gets Really Big Opening Weekend

Photo: Film Frame/Marvel Studios 2018

People are generally enjoying Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp, the sequel to 2015’s Ant-Man. Sure, they may have some burning questions about it, but its success is confirmed by the box office numbers. The film is on track to earn over $82 million, which as Deadline reports, is over 40% more than the original earned its opening weekend.

This of course can mean only one thing: more sequels! Tons of sequels, hundreds of sequels! Sequels everywhere! And this, ladies and gentlemen, is how you get ants.