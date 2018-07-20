Anthony Anderson “Unequivocally Disputes” Criminal Complaint Against Him

Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed on Friday that Black-ish star Anthony Anderson is the focus of a criminal investigation, the details of which are still emerging. “He was listed in a crime report as a suspect and the investigation is ongoing,” an LAPD spokesperson told BuzzfeedNews, while declining to give more details. According to TMZ, however, a woman reported to police earlier this year that Anderson had allegedly assaulted her.

The actor subsequently denied any wrongdoing through a spokesperson on Friday. “It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false,” they said. “The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”

