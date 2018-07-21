Aquaman Trailer: Watch Jason Momoa Get Wet

Photo: Warner Bros.

Jason Momoa’s beer-commercial take on Aquaman may not have gotten the best debut in last year’s disappointing Justice League, but director James Wan hopes to bring it for the DC Comics character’s stand-alone movie, due out this winter. Today at Comic-Con, Wan and Momoa debuted the new trailer for Aquaman, and if you forgot that Nicole Kidman was in this movie, consider today a pertinent reminder. A Riverdale-red Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, and Dolph Lundgren (!!) all co-star and let’s hope they will ride some oversized fish while they’re at it. Are things better down where it’s wetter? We’ll soon see, take it from me.