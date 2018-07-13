Except actually, just check your Big Dick Energy at the door before entering Ariana Grande’s video for her new single “God Is a Woman,” which is essentially a master’s thesis on Big Pussy Energy. (And, it’s directed by actual god Dave Meyers.) Set in her own version of Themyscira, the video sees Ariana as the master of our universe, where she looms over Earth and all its trash men, unites an army of sisterhood, and prepares for battle by mouthing the fatal words of Samuel L. Jackson’s “Ezekiel: 25:17” from Pulp Fiction, as recited here (and gender-flipped, of course) by Madonna. Fucking Madonna. Does Wonder Woman 2 have room for another warrior? If so, consider this Ari’s audition tape.