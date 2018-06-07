Your thousand dollar sheets are about to be absolutely ruined, and don’t even bother picking up your strawberries. They’re completely filled with sand. Hopefully it was all worth it, though, for the new music video for Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande’s song “Bed,” which finds Minaj writhing around in all sorts of water, before transforming into her original mermaid form. They’re not exactly reinventing the wheel here, but really, what would you do with wheels in the ocean anyway? They’d get all tangled up in your floating sheets. A mess. Presumably due to the video’s filming schedule, an opportunity for a Pete Davidson cameo was sorely missed. There’s even a Pete Davidson-esque guy in the video. A shame.

