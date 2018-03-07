7 New Books You Should Read This July

The Mere Wife, by Maria Dahvana Headley (MCD Books, July 17)

There might be more revisionist takes on Beowulf than there are English translations, but Headley (whose own translation comes out next year) brings the story of the hero, the monster, and the monster’s mother into contemporary times with uncommon vigor and depth. Dana, a veteran with PTSD, lives with her son Gren in a cave near the suburb of Herot Hall, and an uneasy peace persists until Gren befriends the child of a town family, leaving cop Ben Woolf to sort out the good from the bad. But who is the hero and who are the monsters?