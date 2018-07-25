BET Cancels The Rundown With Robin Thede

Photo: BET

Robin Thede’s weekly late-night series will not return for another season on BET. Variety reports that the network has decided to cancel The Rundown With Robin Thede, which debuted on the network in October 2017 and wrapped up its first season earlier this year. Thede previously served as head writer and performer on Larry Wilmore’s The Nightly Show, which was given the ax by Comedy Central in 2016. “I’m thankful that BET took a chance on me and the show,” Thede said on the news. “I’m already in development on several other projects and I’m looking forward to hosting the TCA Awards on August 4.” BET also released a statement expressing its interest in continuing to collaborate with Thede: “We have so much love and respect for our Unicorn and look forward to finding ways to continue in partnership with Robin.”