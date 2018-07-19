Are you ready for some Carter family FOMO? Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Bono, and some other friends and family dined out in Nice this week. When a guitarist started playing “Brown Eyed Girl,” the table joined in, treating the restaurant to dinner and a show. Lucky for us, Beyoncé’s mom Miss Tina documented the night: “Out in Nice great food,” she captioned. “Great music, great people. ❤️@bono i am being the Mamarazzi and she is not co- operating❤️with my love Julez.” Mamarazzi! Miss Tina’s Instagram continues to be the gift that keeps on giving.