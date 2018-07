Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

J.J. Abrams knows what your Star Wars comfort food looks like, and it looks like Billy Dee Williams swaggering across the screen as Lando Calrissian. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Williams will be reprising his iconic role in Episode IX, which is set to start production later this summer. He will join the franchise’s New Class of returning cast members like Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Adam Driver, as well as the most recent addition to the Saga, Keri Russell.