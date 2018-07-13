The Billy Eichner ‘Let’s Go, Lesbians!’ Meme Is Here to Save the Day
Would you believe that, during the tarmac battle between the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War, Chris Evans’s monologue was “Let’s go, lesbians!”? You don’t have to, but you can, because Evans recently joked that was the case after seeing a meme dubbing the scene with those very words from Billy Eichner from a 2013 episode of Billy on the Street.
Soon thereafter — maybe because of Evans’s tweet or just because it was just that good — the meme took off, spawning some very excellent iterations using moments from Forrest Gump, The Lion King, Rocky, and more. We have ranked the best of the “Let’s Go, Lesbians!” meme for you here today (and also decided to add a few of our own contributions).
Watch Now
- NYC Stories: Bill Hader and Henry Winkler Have Ridiculous Memories of NYC
- How Realistic Are Hollywood Hacking Scenes?
- A History of the New York Drag Scene That Launched RuPaul
- We Baked a Drake Cake to Celebrate Scorpion
- Sex Educators React to Hollywood’s Sex Scenes
- Why GLOW’s Creators Feel Like They’re Running a ‘Leotard Factory’
- Justin Hartley on Kevin’s Transformation in This Is Us
- How Ryan Murphy Convinced Billie Lourd to Dye Her Hair For AHS: Cult
- Ted Danson on Why The Good Place Is Really About Karma
- Why Matt LeBlanc Embraced Humiliation for Episodes
- Evan Rachel Wood Explains Why Westworld Is an Actor’s Obstacle Course
- Roger Rabbit Changed the Way Hollywood Animates
- Jimmi Simpson on His Craziest Year Ever As an Actor
- Can Connie Britton Match Her Reaction With the Right 911 Call?
- Why Sarah Silverman Wants to Connect With Trump Supporters
- How Realistic Are Dinosaur Movies?
- Minnie Driver Really, Really Wishes She Could Sing More Often
- James Corden Picks His Favorite Late Late Show Moment
- How to Clean a Dinosaur at NYC’s Museum of Natural History
- Remaking a Murder: How Weegee Photographed a Mob Killing