The Billy Eichner ‘Let’s Go, Lesbians!’ Meme Is Here to Save the Day

By

Would you believe that, during the tarmac battle between the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War, Chris Evans’s monologue was “Let’s go, lesbians!”? You don’t have to, but you can, because Evans recently joked that was the case after seeing a meme dubbing the scene with those very words from Billy Eichner from a 2013 episode of Billy on the Street.

Soon thereafter — maybe because of Evans’s tweet or just because it was just that good — the meme took off, spawning some very excellent iterations using moments from Forrest Gump, The Lion King, Rocky, and more. We have ranked the best of the “Let’s Go, Lesbians!” meme for you here today (and also decided to add a few of our own contributions).

Billy Eichner’s ‘Let’s Go Lesbians’ Memes, Ranked
