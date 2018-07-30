Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

We’re not even two years into Donald Trump’s presidency, and there’s already so much to unpack. After the massive splash made by Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury earlier this year, the latest author to take a deep dive into the current administration is famed Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward. Simon & Schuster announced his upcoming tome Fear: Trump in the White House on Monday. According to the Associated Press, the Watergate reporter assembled his inside account of Trump’s presidency from “hundreds of hours” of interviews, in addition to “notes, files and diaries,” all describing the “harrowing life” of those currently working in the White House. Fear is set to be released on September 11.