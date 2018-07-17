Bohemian Rhapsody Trailer: Rami Malek’s Freddie Mercury Will Definitely Rock You

The new trailer for the long-gestating Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody finally shows Freddie Mercury’s queerness. After some fans criticized the initial trailer (below) for straight-washing Mercury’s life, this new preview (above) shows the glamour and bisexuality of the Queen frontman, alluding to his relationships with both men and women. Bohemian Rhapsody will rock a theater near you on November 2.

The biopic itself has weathered multiple hiccups — including the firing of Bryan Singer as director for going MIA on set, and the loss of Sacha Baron Cohen as its original star. Now a very glam Rami Malek and his new British accent star as Freddie Mercury, re-creating all the legendary front man’s iconic looks (wigs! leather! jumpsuits!), statement performances (including his most famous Live Aid set), and cheeky humor — just you wait for the “Bohemian Rhapsody” sex joke.