Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway Show Is Coming to Netflix

Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

You won’t have to shell out as much to see Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show in the future and the experience will be just the same, minus the thrilling energy of being in the room with Bruce, plus the fact that you don’t have to go anywhere near Times Square. Netflix announced today that it will film Springsteen on Broadway for a special to air on the site on December 15, the day Springsteen’s show will also close at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway. Thom Zimny, who won an Emmy for HBO’s 2001 Springsteen concert film, will direct the Netflix film. Springsteen won an honorary Tony for his show, which if we’re counting noncompetitive awards, means he’s only an E away from an EGOT. Not that anyone should dare reduce great art to such simplistic terms, but this does seem like a pretty good chance to win one.