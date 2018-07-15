Bruce Willis Declares That Die Hard Is Not a Christmas Movie

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Turns out, you’ve been leaving vanillekipferl and milk out for Hans Gruber every year for absolutely no reason. So who’s been eating them? At the conclusion of his upcoming Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis, which filmed on Saturday, the Die Hard star roasted everyone who direly needs Die Hard in the rotation of holiday movies their family all agrees on. “Die Hard is not a Christmas movie!,” Willis reportedly reportedly announced at the end of his closing set. This directly contradicts the view of the movie’s co-screenwriter Steven E. de Souza, who jokingly confirmed the film’s official festiveness last year. The Willis Roast will air later this month on July 29, which will give you time to refocus on your other favorite Christmas movie: Die Hard 2.