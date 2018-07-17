Thirsty Call Me by Your Name Fans Keep Handing Armie Hammer Peaches

Gather ‘round Hammer Heads, Armie Wives, and those among us still rocking Adidas tracksuits: After performances of Hammer’s Broadway play Straight White Men, fans meet him at the stage door asking him to sign fresh peaches. “They’re going to put that peach on a shelf because it has my signature, and in ten days it’s going to putrefy and their entire place is gonna be full of fruit flies,” Armie commiserated on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, who suggested it will be like an at-home art installation. “Yeah, watch it wither like Donald Trump’s presidency,” Armie suggested.

The actor reports that he still FaceTimes with his co-star Timothée Chalamet, currently abroad filming Netflix’s The King. But back to those peaches: Could it be that Call Me by Your Name’s persistent fanbase is unwilling to let go of a certain act of injustice — that Armie did not eat Timothée Chalamet’s creamy peach? More likely than you think!