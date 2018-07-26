Cardi B Regretfully Announces She Won’t Be Touring With Bruno Mars

Cardi B is a born hustler and entertainer, but it turns out being a new mom is a lot to handle. After giving birth just two weeks ago, the rapper announced today on Instagram that she won’t be ready in time to join Bruno Mars on his tour this fall. Cardi initially thought she’d be physically capable of returning to the stage just a month-and-a-half after giving birth, and that she’d be able to take her daughter on the road with her. But it sounds like baby Kulture’s exposure to the stage will be limited to her mom’s wild Coachella performances — at least for now!